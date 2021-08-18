Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Reviews progress In Gandhi Hospital Rape Case

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inspected the inquiry into the alleged rape case at Gandhi Hospital on August 17, Tuesday. According to sources, the Telangana Home Minister met with other ministers and police officers to discuss the situation at Gandhi Hospital. The incident was met with deep regret by ministers.

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood inspects Gandhi Hospital rape case inquiry

They instructed the officers to take harsh measures against the defendant and to conduct a thorough investigation into the Gandhi Hospital rape case. They made it plain that anybody who molested women in Telangana would face severe consequences. Special police teams have been formed to apprehend the accused, according to the police commissioner, and they will be apprehended soon. Chilkalguda police detained five people for questioning a day after a woman attendant of a patient at Gandhi hospital said she was raped and her sister was gone. Mohammed Mahmood Ali, the home minister, also met with senior Hyderabad police officers to discuss the matter. A lab technician who is a distant relative of the complaint, as well as four security guards at the Gandhi hospital, are being questioned, according to reports.

Gandhi Hospital rape case timeline and case history

The complainant was taken to the hospital for a medical examination, while a team of police officers is on the lookout for the patient's wife, who has gone missing. The woman said in her police report on Monday that her brother-in-law had been admitted to the hospital just a few days before. Three persons had come to Gandhi Hospital as attendants: the patient's wife, another person, and the complainant. However, on August 13, four days before his discharge, the patient's wife and the complainant went missing. As a result, the patient summoned his son, who drove him to the Mahabubnagar district. The patient's son returned to Gandhi Hospital on Sunday in search of his mother and maternal aunt, who had gone missing. He tracked down his aunt in a hospital, where she claimed she had been raped. V Sunitha Laxma Reddy, chairman of the Telangana Women Commission, paid a visit to Gandhi Hospital and spoke with hospital superintendent Dr Raja Rao regarding the situation and security precautions. Home Minister Mahamood and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud have instructed the police to pursue the offenders aggressively.

(IMAGE: @MohammedMahmoodAli - Facebook)