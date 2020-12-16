Telangana Identifies 80 Lakh COVID Vaccine Beneficiaries, To Roll Out Drive By Mid-January

Spelling out Telanagana's plan to vaccinate around 80 lakh beneficiaries with the COVID-19 vaccine, the state's Director of Public Health & Family Welfare Srinivas Rao has informed that the immunization drive is expected to be rolled out by mid-January 2021. Detailing on the preparations for the same, Rao stated that the 'preparatory phase' is almost complete and that different committees have been set up in the state to monitor the situation. Currently, 6 vaccine candidates are in various stages of clinical trials in India, with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-SII's Covishield being the front runners, having applied for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

Speaking to Republic TV exclusively on Wednesday, Srinivas Rao said, "As per the Union Government's instructions, different committees have been formed under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary. Under the Health Secretary, there is a State Task Force Committee and there is also a district-level committee under the Collectors. In Telangana, we are involving all the public representatives. These representatives will create awareness amongst the communities and the masses about the vaccine and will also act as a coordination mechanism between the government and the public. In Telangana, we have identified over 80 lakh beneficiaries."

"We are planning in such a way that when we receive the vaccine we are able to cover the 80 lakh beneficiaries within 8-10 days. We have almost 10,000 vaccinators. Each one can do around 100 shots in a day. In a way, every day we can vaccinate around 10 lakh people. Our preparations are almost complete. We are now building a cold storage capacity," he added.

Moreover, he highlighted that healthcare workers and frontline workers will be prioritized followed by people over 50 years of age and young individuals with co-morbidities. Rao added that citizens will have to receive a second dose within four weeks of receiving the first shot to ensure complete development of antibodies.

536 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana reported 536 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.79 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,502. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 107, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 43 and Rangareddy 41, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 15. As many as 7,183 patients are under treatment and 52,057 samples were tested on Tuesday. Cumulatively, over 62.57 lakh samples have been tested.

