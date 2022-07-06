Telangana: IMD Predicts Heavy To Very Rain In Coming Days, Yellow And Orange Alerts Issued

As rain continues to lash down in many parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), has stated that Telangana is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coming days.

The Scientist of Meteorological Centre Hyderabad, Sravani said, "In the last 24 hours, Telangana has received good rainfall, while Nagarkunool received rainfall of 16 centimetres, some of the districts have received nine cms of rainfall. The temperature in the state also went from 30 to 32 degrees celcius in the past 24 hours."

"Telangana state will receive a good amount of rainfall in upcoming days, the districts in the southern part of the state-- Jogulamba Gadwal, Vanaparti, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, while the central parts can also experience good rainfall in the next five days with heavy to very heavy rainfall in Southern parts of Telangana tomorrow and day after tomorrow i.e., on Thursday and Friday," she added.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall...Telangana and South Interior Karnataka on 06th and 07th; Vidarbha on 08th; Chhattisgarh on 07th and 08th July, 2022," the IMD said in a series of tweets.

The India Meteorological Department also reported that a cyclonic circulation is stationed over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas.

Till Sunday, July 10, Telangana is expected to see heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. In addition, the state will experience gusty winds on Wednesday, July 6, and Thursday, July 7. Isolated heavy showers are also anticipated on Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9.

A yellow alert (meaning be updated) and an orange alert (meaning be prepared) have both been issued for the state until Thursday in response to these forecasts.

Monsoon will cover most of the country in the coming days

The IMD reported that isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over the Gujarat region on July 6-7 and 9-10, in North Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe on July 6, in Saurashtra & Kutch on July 6,7 and 10, in Maharashtra on July 10 and in Coastal Karnataka on July 7 & 8.

Furthermore, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Konkan & Goa during the next five days and isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka on July 6.

Additionally, the IMD also reported that in the North of the country, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab & Haryana, Chandigarh during July 6-9, West Uttar Pradesh on July 8-9, East Rajasthan on July 6, 10 and over West Rajasthan on July 7,8 and 10.

(With inputs from ANI)