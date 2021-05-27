Telangana Junior Doctors Association Call Off Strike After KCR Promises To Fulfill Demands

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association called off their day-long strike and reported to their duty after the government addressed their grievances on Thursday.

“Keeping in view the patient's health as our first priority and also our responsibility to serve them in present pandemic crisis, we T-JUDA are calling off the strike and will be reporting to duties from 9 pm today,” the Doctors' Association said.

Keeping in view the patient's health as our first priority and also our responsibility to serve them in present pandemic crisis, we T-JUDA are calling off the strike and will be reporting to duties from 9pm today: Telangana Junior Doctors' Association pic.twitter.com/hZ0kefQ4aa — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

Junior doctors from various hospitals across Hyderabad, who have been working round the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic, had boycotted their duties on Wednesday claiming that their demands have not been met. The doctors from Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital staged a protest outside the hospital over the unfulfillment of demands put forth before the Telangana government, despite repeated notices and deadlines.

They had given a 15-day ultimatum to the government to fulfill their demands, failing which, they vowed to intensify their protests and completely boycott their duties.

After holding detailed bilateral talks with the Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Health, the Junior Doctors Association expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for addressing their issues, including stipend hike, allocation of beds for doctors and their family members at the NIMS hospital.

They however stated that the only grievance which was not addressed by the government was the ex-gratia for deceased healthcare workers. They expressed hope that that the CM would address the same as soon as possible.

KCR asks doctors to call off their strike

On Wednesday, KCR asked the junior doctors to call off their strike keeping in view the current COVID-19 situation in the state. The CM said that the government had never discriminated against junior doctors and their problems were all solved in the past. He also said that the government is ready to solve their just demands.