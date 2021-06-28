Telangana: KCR Launches 'Dalit Empowerment Scheme'; Provides Financial Aid To 19k Families

Focusing on the Dalit population in Telangana, CMK Chandrashekhara Rao on Sunday, announced the "CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme" to be implemented across the state. In the first phase of the scheme financial assistance will reach 11,900 eligible Dalit families below the poverty line across 119 constituencies for 'self-economic empowerment'. The total scheme which is pegged to cost Rs 1200 crores is aimed at bringing 'qualitative change in Dalits' outlook on life'.

Telangana CM launches "CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme"

స్వీయ ఆర్థిక సాధికారత కోసం దళితుల స్వయం నిర్ణయాధికారాన్ని గౌరవిస్తూ, అర్హులైన లబ్ధిదారులకు 'సీఎం దళిత సాధికారత' పథకం ద్వారా ఒక కుటుంబం ఒక యూనిట్ గా, యూనిట్ ఒక్కంటికి రూ.10 లక్షల ఆర్థిక సహాయాన్ని నేరుగా వారి బ్యాంక్ ఖాతాల్లో జమ చేయాలని అఖిలపక్ష సమావేశం సమిష్టి నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నది. pic.twitter.com/nz8y3ywjUy — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 27, 2021

Calling for an all-party conference, CM KCR said all parties must stand behind the Dalit community in Telangana as a whole, overcome the self-loathing of the Dalits and enhance their self-confidence. He said, "The social and economic discrimination of Dalits is a disgrace to Indian society. It’s something that touches everyone in the mind. The Telangana government is already launching a number of programs for the welfare and development of Dalits. However, to include those below the poverty line, we are introducing the 'CM Dalit Empowerment Scheme' to bring about qualitative changes".

KCR: 'Feel bad as a Hindu'

Last Sunday, KCR claimed that he felt saddened by Dalit conversions to Christianity. Addressing a public meeting at Telangana's Kamareddy, KCR said that as a Hindu he feels bad that Dalits are suffering due to poverty. Claiming that it was Dalits' conversion to Christianity is society's fault as they were unable to protect them and were being denied respect as Dalits.

KCR has played the Hindu card several times, often claiming that he is a bigger Hindu than Prime Minister Modi himself. In 2019, while addressing an election rally at Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district, KCR had said, "They (BJP) leaders talk of Hindutwa only for the sake of vote bank politics, but I practise Hinduism in letter and spirit in all walks of my life. Who else is a bigger Hindu than me? BJP leaders including Modi cannot match me on this." This was in reply to PM Modi's Mahabubnagar rally during the Lok Sabha elections.

The CM's latest remarks come as he ordered officials to complete the renovation works of Yadadri temple in two-and-a-half months, as per reports. The Yadadri temple - KCR's pet project to rival Tirumala - costs Rs 1200 crores and has been a bid to consolidate the TRS' Hindu vote in Telangana. The temple, also known as Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, has been getting renovated throughout lockdown.