Telangana: KTR Blames Centre For Supply-demand Gap; BJP Rebuts With 17% Vaccine Wastage

As Centre takes over the vaccination procurement from states, a spat over vaccine supply and wastage has broken on Tuesday in Telangana between BJP and the ruling party- TRS. Recently on Sunday, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao alleged that the demand-supply gap in vaccines in India was due to Centre's delayed order placement for vaccines. Comparing India to others like US, Norway, Denmark & Canada who had hoarded AstraZeneca (Covishield) jabs, he said that most of those jabs have not been utilised.

KTR: 'Demand-supply gap due to Centre'

KTR further questioned what had happened to the Rs 35,000 crore allocation by Centre for vaccination. Estimating each jab being procured at Rs 150, KTR stated that for 100% vaccination Rs 272 crores was required. His allegations have been echoed by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who pointed out that Centre had admitted to procuring only 13.2 crore doses by July, saying all lies were being spread on Centre providing vaccines.

Why is there a demand - supply gap when India is the vaccines hub? Lot of questions on this



While all other countries were placing orders for vaccines back in first half of 2020, Govt of India woke up late



Our orders were placed in Jan 2021#LetsTalkVaccination #AskKTR

"More than 90% of people are going for vaccination. So you (Centre) give us vaccine. But you don't have vaccines. You have told Supreme Court that in July you will be able to procure 13.2 crore vaccines by Serum, Bharat Biotech and Sputnik. So, where are providing vaccines? All lies are being told," exclaimed AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, a TRS ally.

Countering TRS and AIMIM's claims, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri claimed that TRS govt has failed to utilise the jabs provided by the Centre. Stating that as of March, Telangana had administered merely 1.3 million doses, Dharmapuri said that Centre had given 4 million doses to the state. He further lamented that Telangana was clocking a vaccine wastage of 17% - the highest the country. Telangana has administered 70,46,438 doses till date in 640 centres, of which 57,28,881 have received the first dose, 13,17,557 have received the second jab.

"Till now it is very clear that Telangana is not utilising the number of vaccines provided by the Centre. It has failed to proportionately deliver vaccination to its people. Upto 31 March, the number of doses provided by the Centre is 4 million doses, while Telangana vaccinated only 1.3 million by end of March. There was a wastage of 17% by Telangana's vaccine centres - highest in the country", said BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri.

Telangana's COVID fight

Telangana's ongoing lockdown has been extended till June 19 with relaxations from 6 AM to 6 PM every day. Night curfew in place shuts all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc at 8 PM except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services. Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time, while no curbs on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. The govt has also offered free vaccines to all above 18 years spending more than Rs 2,500 crores to vaccinate everyone, after Telangana High Court demanded the govt's plan.