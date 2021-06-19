Telangana Lifts COVID Lockdown, Announces Complete Relaxation In State As Cases Drop

Telangana Cabinet on Saturday, June 19, announced complete relaxation of lockdown restrictions in the state. The decision was taken after reviewing the reports provided by the medical authorities which stated a significant drop in COVID positive cases in the State. The Cabinet also directed all the departments to lift up all the restrictions imposed during the lockdown.

The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday also came up with the decision to open educational institutions starting from July 1.

Earlier on Friday, the State Authorities informed that a meeting will be conducted to review the COVID situation of the state along with rainfall, monsoon cultivation, agriculture-related seasonal issues, water lifting in the Godavari, hydel power generation, and others.

లాక్ డౌన్ ను సంపూర్ణంగా ఎత్తివేయాలని రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ నిర్ణయించింది. రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా కేసుల సంఖ్య, పాజిటివిటీ శాతం గణనీయంగా తగ్గిందని, కరోనా పూర్తి నియంత్రణలోకి వచ్చిందని, వైద్యశాఖ అధికారులు అందించిన నివేదికలను పరిశీలించి ఈ మేరకు లాక్ డౌన్ ను ఎత్తివేయాలని నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్నది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 19, 2021

Telangana lockdown 2021

The state administration of Telangana on May 12 announced a complete lockdown in the state for ten days. Earlier to the announcement of complete lockdown, night curfew in the state was prevalent since April 20. After completion of the 10 days lockdown period, CM KTR on May 23 extended the lockdown with the implementation of few relaxations on the lockdown curbs. All activities were allowed in the state from 6 AM to 2 PM every day and strict lockdown from 2 PM till 6 AM the next day was imposed. Shops selling food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, and animal fodder were allowed to operate from 6 am to 1 PM. The relaxation period was also offered to those dealing with vegetables and fruits through pushcarts, milk booths, home delivery of essential items, and banks, insurance offices, and ATMs.

All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/ other large gatherings were prohibited along with religious places which were announced to be closed.

Telangana further decided to extend the lockdown restrictions until June 19 and it imposed relaxation from 6 am to 5 PM during the lockdown and gave a one-hour grace period till 6 PM for people to reach home.

Telangana COVID situation

The state of Telangana in the last 24 hours has registered fresh 1,417 cases, along with 1,897 recoveries and 12 deaths. The state is presently standing over the total caseload of 6.11 lakh with a total of 5.88 lakh recoveries and 3,456 fatalities.

