Telangana Logs 104 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Friday logged 104 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,68,722, while the death toll rose to 3,936 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh infections with 48, followed by Ranga Reddy district (seven), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 218 people recuperating from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 6,60,730.

Active cases stood at 4,056, the bulletin said.

It said 20,377 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,69,65,431.

The samples tested per million population were 7,24,487.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.80 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 98.05 per cent, respectively at the national level.

