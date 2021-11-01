Telangana Logs 160 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Telangana on Monday reported 160 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,71,623, while the death toll rose to 3,958 with two more fatalities.

With 193 people recovering from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries till date rose to 6,63,691, leaving 3,974 active cases.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of new cases with 59, followed by Karimnagar (13) and Khammam and Medchal Malkajgiri (11 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 35,326 samples were tested on Monday and the total number tested till date was 2,76,05,157.

The samples tested per million population were 7,41,675.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.81 per cent compared to the national average of 1.3 per cent and 98.17 per cent, respectively.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)