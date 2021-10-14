Telangana Logs 168 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Thursday reported 168 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,68,618, while the death toll rose to 3,935 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 57, followed by Warangal Urban (17) and Nalgonda (11) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 207 people recuperating from the infectious disease, the cumulative number of recoveries was 6,60,512.

Active cases now stood at 4,171, the bulletin said.

It said 31,442 samples were tested today and the total number tested till date was 2,69,45,054.

Samples tested per million population were 7,23,940.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.78 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 98.04 per cent, respectively at the national level.

