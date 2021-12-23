Telangana Logs 177 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Telangana on Thursday recorded 177 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,80,251, while the toll rose to 4,018 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 93, followed by Rangareddy District (16), a health department bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM.

No Omicron case was reported today.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 190 people recuperating from the disease, taking the cumulative numbers to 6,72,637.

Active cases stood at 3,596, the bulletin said.

Over 38,000 samples were tested today, taking the total number tested so far to 2.94 crore.

The samples tested per million population were nearly 7.91 lakh.

