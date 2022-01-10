Telangana Logs 1,825 New COVID-19 Cases; Launches 'Booster Dose' Vaccination

Continuing to report a spike in fresh infections, Telangana on Monday reported 1,825 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,95,855, while the death toll rose to 4,043 with one more fatality.

The state had recorded 1,673 fresh cases on Sunday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,042 , followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (201) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 351 people recovered from the infection on Monday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,76,817.

The number of active cases surged to 14,995, the bulletin said.

It said over 70,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was nearly 3.02 crore.

Meanwhile, the State Government on Monday launched the administration of booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens with co-morbidities, healthcare and frontline workers.

Health Minister T Harish Rao formally launched the initiative at Government Unani Hospital at Charminar.

On the inoculation for children, he said the state was able to administer the first dose of vaccine for children in the age group of 15 and 18 in just six days.

In a separate programme, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy visited the state-run Gandhi Hospital here and interacted with doctors and monitored the administration of (Booster Doses) for people aged 60 years and above.

Later talking to reporters, Kishan Reddy said state governments have been given powers to take decisions for setting up containment zones or put in place other restrictions depending on the severity of the spread of the virus.

The centre in coordination with state governments is making necessary arrangements and taking adequate measures ensuring beds, medicines, oxygen and ventilators, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)