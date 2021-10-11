Telangana Logs 183 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Telangana on Monday recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,68,070, while the death toll rose to 3,932 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 53, followed by Karimnagar (20) and Khammam and Medchal-Malkajgiri (10 each) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

With 220 people recuperating from the disease, the cumulative number of recoveries rose to 6,59,942.

Active cases stood at 4,196, the bulletin said.

It said 40,354 samples were tested and the total number examined till date was 2,68,30,468.

The samples tested per million population were 7,20,861.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.58 per cent and 98.78 per cent compared to 1.3 per cent and 97.98, respectively at the national level.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)