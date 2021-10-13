Telangana Logs 184 Cases, 1 Death; 2 Cr People Have Got First Dose Of Vaccine

COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to show a downward trend with 184 cases being reported on Wednesday, taking the tally to 6.68 lakh.

The toll stood at 3934 with just one causality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 55 followed by Rangareddy-14, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 4,211. The total number of cases in the state stood at 6,68,450, while with 162 people being cured, the total recoveries are 6,60,305.

Over 38,000 samples were tested today, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to over 2.69 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over 7.23 lakh, the bulletin said. The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.78 per cent. It was 98.04 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, the state government suspended the vaccination programme from October 14-17 due to Dussehra festival, an official release said.

According to statistics supplied by the state government, as of October 12, over 2.03 crore people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while over 79 lakh got their second jab too.

