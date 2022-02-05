Telangana logs 2,098 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases continued to show a declining trend in Telangana on Saturday, with 2,098 fresh infections being reported taking the tally to 7,76,313, a health department bulletin said.

The state had recorded 2,387 cases on February 4.

The number of recoveries also continued to outnumber fresh infections on Saturday, with 3,801 people recuperating from the infectious disease. Active cases stood at 29,226.

The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,42,988.

The death toll increased to 4,099 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 629, followed by Rangareddy (117) district.

The case fatality and recovery rates were at 0.53 per cent and 95.71 per cent, respectively. PTI GDK BN BN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)