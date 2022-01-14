Telangana logs 2,398 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, Jan. 14 (PTI): Telangana on Friday reported 2,398 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7, 05,199 while the death toll rose to 4,052 with three more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,233 followed by Rangareddy (192) and Medchal Malkajgiri (191) districts, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

The State reported 2,707 infections on Thursday.

A total of 1,181 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,79,471.

The number of active cases stood at 21,676, the bulletin said.

It said over 68,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 3.05 crore. PTI GDK NVG NVG

