Telangana Logs 2,707 New COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths

Telangana continued to witness a spike in daily COVID-19 cases with 2,707 new infections being reported on Thursday, taking the tally to 7,02,801, while the death toll rose to 4,049 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest number of fresh cases with 1,328, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (248) and Ranga Reddy (202) district, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today. The state had reported 2,319 fresh infections yesterday.

A total of 582 people recovered from the infection on Thursday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,78,290.

The number of active cases stood at 20,462, the bulletin said.

It said 84,280 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,04,52,039.

Health Minister T Harish Rao said the total COVID-19 vaccination doses administered in Telangana crossed the 5 crore mark on Thursday.

Recently, Telangana became the country’s first large state to achieve 100 per cent administration of the first-dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

A health official from Sangareddy district said 123 persons---107 students, seven of the faculty of IIT Hyderabad and nine other staff members--- tested positive for coronavirus.

They all are having mild symptoms and have been kept in isolation in the hostel building of the institute, the official added.

