Telangana Logs 291 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Sunday recorded 291 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 8,29,202.

The highest number of cases were reported in Hyderabad district with 170.

A health department bulletin said 396 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,21,645. The recovery rate rose to 99.09 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 18,791 samples were tested today The number of active cases was 3,446. PTI GDK ROH ROH

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)