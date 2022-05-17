Telangana logs 38 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad, May 17 (PTI) Telangana on Tuesday recorded 38 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,665.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 27.

A Health department bulletin said 42 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,88,184.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

No fresh fatalities occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 13,930 samples were tested on Tuesday. The number of active cases was 370, it said. PTI SJR KH SS SS

