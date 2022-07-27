Telangana Logs 852 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Wednesday continued to witness a spike in new COVID-19 cases with 852 fresh infections being reported, pushing the overall caseload to 8,16,531.

Hyderabad district recorded the highest number of cases with 358, followed by neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri (63) and Ranga Reddy (57).

A Health Department bulletin said 640 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,07,505.

The recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 36,764 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 4,915.