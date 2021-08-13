Telangana Man Stores Grandfather's Body In Fridge; Claims No Money For Cremation

A spine-chilling incident came to light when a man in Telangana put his grandfather's body in the fridge for three days. He claimed to have done it because he didn't have enough money to conduct the final rites. The incident occurred in Parakala village, Warangal district.

It all started when a 26-year-old man, Nikhil stored his 90-year-old grandfather's remains in a refrigerator. When the police were alerted by the neighbours, then this incident was made public. After the police smelled something nasty and foul, they went to investigate Nikhil's refrigerator.

More details about the case

As per the Warangal police, the 90-year-old Balaiah died three days ago. His dead body was kept in a fridge by his grandson Nikhil. The accused lived with his granfather Balaiah. When the police arrived, they searched the whole house but they were drawn towards the foul odour which was complained about by the neighbour. Later on, the police discovered a decaying corpse inside the refrigerator.

The retired man and his grandson Nikhil had been renting the property and are alleged to have been living on the former's pension.

According to the sources, a police officer stated that the alleged person said that his grandfather was bedridden and had lately died of illness. After the death, he covered the body in a bedsheet and then placed it in the refrigerator. He told investigators that he did it because he couldn't administer the final rites due to a lack of funds.

The event is being investigated by the police to determine the cause of death and the body has been sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem investigation.

As Nikhil used to operate the house expenses with the money from his grandfather's pension, police are also looking into whether the 23-year-old accused concealed the corpse in order to save his pension. They are investigating if there is any foul play in the case.

