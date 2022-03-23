Telangana Man's Innovative Wooden Treadmill Catches Minister KTR's Attention; Watch

Recently, a man in Telangana has been garnering popularity on the internet for designing a wooden treadmill that does not require electricity to power it. The innovation has caught everyone's eye, including Telangana's Minister of Industries and Commerce and Information Technology, KT Rama Rao's attention.

KTR, impressed by the creativity, took to Twitter and tagged T-Works, which is the prototyping centre of IT&C department. Taking to the micro-blogging site, KTR wrote, "Wow! @TWorksHyd please connect & help him scale up. (sic)"

In the viral 45-second video, the man can be seen fastening shiny moving parts to a wooden slab. In the second half of the video, he also demonstrates the functioning of the wooden treadmill. The video shows the wooden treadmill comes with two wooden handles as the horizontal bars beneath continue to roll smoothly as the man walks on it.

Meanwhile, KT Rama Rao has called upon the NRIs in America to financially assist the villages where NRIs were born and brought up by taking up development works. KTR is currently touring different places in America garnering investments for Telangana. The government has launched the programme in Telangana with a motive to renovate government schools and modernise them by equipping them with all kinds of facilities.

On the first day itself, the Telangana delegation held a meeting with the heads of Chemveda Life Sciences in San Diego, USA. After the meeting, the firm announced an investment of Rs 150 crore for the expansion of its footprint in Hyderabad. Telangana Minister KTR said, “Hyderabad has become the most sought out destination for life sciences companies to establish their R&D centres and I am extremely happy to see companies like Chemveda Life Sciences scale their footprint in Hyderabad. I am delighted to see the industry benefiting from the active research ecosystem, progressive Government policies, abundant talent pool, in Hyderabad and we will continue to boost the R&D initiatives in the state further.”