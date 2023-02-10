Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial To Be World’s Largest Stainless Steel Structure

The soon-to-be-unveiled Telengana Martyrs' Memorial will be larger than any other stainless steel structure in the globe, built at a cost of Rs 179 crore. It is one of the novel stainless steel projects and the installation has been done in a span of just six months.

Notably, the new Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial is built as a mark of respect for the people who sacrificed their lives for the creation of the state of Telangana.

Telangana Martyrs’ memorial

The total built-up area of the memorial is 2,85,000 square feet and the main structure is erected on a 85,000 square feet area with a height of 48-metre, width of 45-metre and a depth of 28-metre.

At the main entrance, the visitors will be welcomed by a fountain and a staircase. “This is one of the unique projects with seamless stainless steel. We followed the method as per the sequence of insulation. The metal comes from Dubai by ship. We started the installation in May & completed it in 6 months,” informed Muthuswami, Supervisor, Grankraft Industries LLC.

Hyderabad | The new Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial, a Rs 179 crore project, soon to be unveiled will be the world’s largest seamless stainless steel structure. (09.02) pic.twitter.com/1yaeLXssf1 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2023

The high-end 316 L quality stainless steel has been used to make the outer layer of the spherical structure. The lamp-shaped structure can accommodate around 300 cars and 600 two-wheelers. The first floor of the memorial structure will have a photo gallery, museum, and art gallery. There will be a convention centre and a restaurant on the second and third floor respectively.

The museum will feature the Telangana movement in pictures of the events of the agitation from 1969 until the 2000s when statehood was finally achieved.