Telangana Min Asks Officials To Ensure Doorstep Delivery Of Essentials In Containment Zone

Ensuring that people residing in COVID-19 containment zones are facing zero inconveniences, Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao directed the municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners to ensure that they receive all essentials items including milk, vegetables, and medicines at their doorsteps.

In this regard, Ramarao, on Friday, held a video conference with Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender, Minister of Prohibition & Excise, Srinivas Goud; additional collectors, municipal commissioners of all districts of Telangana.

"Municipal commissioners and zonal commissioners were directed by the minister KT Rama Rao to ensure the people living in containment zones stay indoors. He also directed the officials that essentials including milk, vegetables, and medicine should be delivered at their doorsteps. The essentials should be delivered only by the volunteers," read a statement.

Additional measures

The Minister also said that volunteers delivering essentials items in these areas should be provided with a separate dress code. All their requirements should be noted by creating Whatsapp groups, and people living in the containment zones will be the group members.

There are 260 containment zones in Telangana, of which 146 zones fall within the GHMC limits and the rest fall in 43 municipalities across the state. According to reports, 8 districts in Telangana are identified as COVID-19 hotspots, where strict lockdown has been imposed. These districts include Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangul Urban, Ranga Reddy, Jogulamaba Gadwal, Medchal Malkajgiri, Karimnagar and Nirmal.

Ramarao also appealed to the people to stay put where they are, and follow the lockdown norms. To ensure that migrant workers are receiving the benefits provided by the State, Rao directed officials to inspect the arrangements made for them.

Telangana has reported 562 positive cases COVID-19 as of Saturday. Of these, 66 cases reported on Friday alone, according to the State Health Department.

