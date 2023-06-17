Telangana Min Confronted On 'women Shouldn't Dress In Europe Style' Remark; Brazens It Out

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday, June 17 sparked a controversy saying people have freedom to wear whatever they want but women should not dress in Europe style, as it wouldn’t be good. He said that problems arise especially when a woman wears small clothes and asserted that an Islamic outfit or outfits worn by Hindu sisters covering their head is a proper and cultured outfit. This statement later on took a controversial turn, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and some other political parties in Telangana went all guns blazing against him for the remark.

The Minister, however, denied giving such a statement and when confronted by Republic Media Network, the Minister stated that he only meant that Indian culture and Indian clothes are far better than western clothes and it would be better if we wear Indian clothes.

BJP targeted Mohammed Mahmood Ali for his remark

Responding to his controversial statement, Mohammed Mahmood Ali told Republic TV, “I didn’t say what is being said by the BJP or other parties. I only said that our Indian culture is better than any other culture and we should take forward our own culture. It is our responsibility to encourage our culture and there is nothing wrong in wearing a Burqa or putting on a Ghunghat.”

“This is India. Our culture is thousands of years old and it should be taken forward. Everyone is free to choose and wear clothes according to their will, but it would be better if we follow our own tradition and wear Indian clothes. See how our Hindu sisters in Rajasthan wear traditional clothes with so much grace and carry them so respectfully. What one wears, let it be male or female, they should be well dressed,” Minister Ali said.



He added, “With my statement, I only meant to say that our Indian culture is far better than western culture and taking forward our Indian culture is our own responsibility. But, I didn’t say that there will be a problem if one wears western clothes.”

What led to the controversy?

Earlier, the Telangana minister had reportedly said, “Our policy is an absolutely secular policy. Everyone has the right to wear whatever they want. But, one should practice wearing dress according to Hindu or Islamic practices and not follow European culture. We should respect our dressing culture. Especially, women shouldn't wear short dresses and they should cover themselves as much as possible."

The minister’s statement came after an incident that took place in KV Ranga Reddy Degree College for Women in Hyderabad, wherein the students had alleged that they were asked to remove their Burqas before entering their examination center on Friday. Upon which, Mohammed Mahmood Ali had reportedly said that women must cover themselves as much as possible and also added that problems arise when women wear short dresses. This statement triggered a controversy in the state, with the BJP along with some other political parties criticising the Telangana home minister for his controversial remark.