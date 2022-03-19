Telangana Min KTR Leads Delegation To US, Aims To Bolster Investment Influx In State

Telangana's IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday, March 19, headed for a week-long trip to the US. The minister will hold meetings with global enterprises to garner investments in the South Indian state. The delegation led by minister KTR is expected to visit a number of cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Boston and New York.



"Minister KTR has a packed agenda in this week-long trip and will be meeting the top management executives of several world-renowned companies in the US," read a press statement by KTR's office. The Minister will pitch for the progressive policies and the investor-friendly climate in the state. Notably, the minister is accompanied by Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Director Electronics Sujai Karampuri, Director Life Sciences Shakti Nagappan, Director Food Processing Akhil Gawar, Director Promotions Vijay Rangineni and the Chief Relations Officer of the state, Amarnath Reddy.

Taking to Twitter to announce the development, KT Rama Rao wrote, "On my way to the United States for a work trip after 5 years. Lots of exciting meetings lined up in west coast and east coast over the course of next week Looking forward to some hectic activity & travel"



Telangana ranked 3rd in EoDB rankings

According to the annual report 2020-21, of 'Invest Telangana,' the state is placed third in the nation-wide Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings for the year 2019. Hyderabad has been selected by World Economic Forum (WEF) as one of four Indian cities to pioneer a roadmap for Smart cities. It is pertinent to mention here that WEF has chosen 36 cities from 22 countries to pioneer a new global policy roadmap for smart cities developed by the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.



The government of Telangana enacted the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certifcation System (TS-iPASS) Act, in 2014. The Act was legislated for the issue of various clearances for setting up of industries at a single point based on the self-certificate provided by the entrepreneur and also to create an investor-friendly environment in the state. Telangana’s share of national nominal GDP has augmented significantly from 4.76% in 2019-20 to 5% in 2020-21. The per capita income in the state continues to be higher than the national average at 1.78 times.