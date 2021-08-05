Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao Urges Centre To Reopen CCI Cement Plant In Adilabad

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT KT Rama Rao urged to reopen the closed unit of the Cement Corporation of India (CCI). This request was made to Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Mahendra Nath Pandey in a letter by the IT minister. The plant, which is about 772 acres was located in Adilabad town in Telangana.

While providing details about the plant, KT Rama Rao said that the CCI plant in Adilabad commenced production at an initial cost of Rs.47 crore. The plant was catering to the cement requirements in Marathawada and Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and Telangana. It had stopped manufacturing in 1996 as per the sanctioned scheme of the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction. The minister also mentioned that the plant was closed down by offering the VRS to its employees in 2008. The employees had approached the court, and the matter remained under the status quo, with 75 employees still under the rolls of the company. The plant had a live mining area of about 1500 acres with under 48 million tonnes of limestone deposits. Located in about 772 acres on the outskirts of Adilabad town, the plant has a township of 170 acres with approximately 400 quarters. The unit also has a power supply of 32 KV, and water availability for the plant continued to be there. Rao said, "Given the strategic importance, I humbly request that the steps may be initiated under your stewardship to revive and restart the unit. The State Government shall extend all necessary assistance as required in this endeavour."

Focus on increasing local employment

During a meeting with the management of the cement factory, Rao had requested the management of the plant to increase local employment within their units. Optimum support from the state government was assured.

A press release from Rao's office reads, "He highlighted the new industrial policy and stated that the companies that employ locals will be given incentives in the form of tax breaks". Rao also promised to set up a local skill centre focused on the needs of the cement industry. A special plan to develop Huzurnagar industrially was being taken up, the minister added.

Image Credits - ANI/PTI