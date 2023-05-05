Telangana Minister KTR Condoles Army Chopper Crash Victim Pabballa Anil's Death

BRS Working President and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday expressed grief over the death of Army technician Craftsman Pabballa Anil- who died in a helicopter accident in Jammu and Kashmir. Anil was a native of Malkapur village of Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana.

KTR said it is sad to lose a young jawan in an accident. He conveyed his deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased, a statement from the Minister’s office said. Rama Rao assured that the state government will stand by Anil's family.

An Army helicopter crashed after a ''hard landing'' in a forested area in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday following a technical fault, killing the technician and injuring the two pilots on board.