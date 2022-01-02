Telangana Minister KTR Urges Centre To Transfer Defence Land To Construct Two Skyways

Telangana's minister for municipal administration and urban development KT Rama Rao on Saturday, January 1, said despite repeated requests, the Union government has not responded to the transfer of defence land for the construction of two skyways and the Ministry of Home Affairs land for building a flyover in Hyderabad. Terming Centre's action as 'unfortunate', the minister said the state government had requested to transfer defence lands to facilitate construction of skyways from Patny to Kompally and from Jubilee Bus Station to Turkapally.

During the inauguration of the Sheikhpet-Raidurgam flyover, KT Ram Rao said, "During the last six years we made several requests. Four defence ministers have changed and we requested all of them".

KTR pointed out that the Union government failed to respond to the Telangana government's request while the defence lands were given for the construction of roads in Lucknow and other cities. Hew then urged union minister for culture and tourism G Kishan Reddy, who was present at the flyover inauguration, to these matters to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

KTR urges Union Minister to help in the transfer of lands

Referring to problems faced by people in the Secunderabad Cantonment area due to the closure of 21 roads in violation of local military authority rules, KTR urged Kishan Reddy to discuss this matter too with the Defence Minister and further ensure that all the roads are reopened for the public. Another request was the transfer of a piece of land of the ministry of home affairs at Rasoolpura Junction for building a flyover to ease the traffic congestion. KTR also urged the Centre to get the UNESCO world heritage city status for Hyderabad as the place is known for its rich history and cultural heritage.

Kishan Reddy responds to KTR

Speaking at the event, Kishan Reddy, said the Central government suggested the state government submit a proposal concerning the establishment of Science City in Hyderabad and mentioned that the govt was ready to provide funds for the same. Stating that the Union government has already approved the project, he urged the Telangana Govt to initiate land acquisition for Regional Ring Road (RRR) around Hyderabad.

Kishan Reddy said the project would be a game-changer for the development of Hyderabad and its surroundings.

