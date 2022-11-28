Telangana Minister Malla Reddy Likely To Skip I-T Questioning; His Family Also Summoned

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Minister Chamakura Malla Reddy is likely to skip the I-T questioning, sources confirmed on Monday. According to reports, the Minister's auditor is to attend the questioning, and his family, who have also been summoned, will be making an appearance in front of the Income Tax Department in connection with the case registered against Reddy for disproportionate assets.

According to the latest update, Chamakura Malla Reddy's son-in-law Rajashekar Reddy will also be appearing before I-T for questioning.

I-T officials raid residence of TRS Minister Malla Reddy

Earlier in November, the Income Tax department conducted raids at Malla Reddy's residence for alleged tax evasion. The searches were carried out in several locations related to that of the Telangana Labour Minister including the residences of his son Mahender Reddy and his son-in-law Rajashekar Reddy.

During the searches, the I-T sleuths had seized Rs 15.80 crore in cash and 18 kg of gold. The I-T officials reportedly found several discrepancies in transactions carried out by the Malla Reddy group of educational institutions as well as the businesses run by his relatives.

"Am I doing hawala business? With KCR's blessings, we serve people. Is it wrong? BJP & Modi govt are deploying IT officers to 50 different places and houses to create terror. My elder son is in pain with CRPF's beatings" said furious Malla Reddy.

Malla Reddy had earlier said, "If KCR becomes the Prime Minister in 2024, there will be no such raids conducted."