Telangana Minister Rama Rao, State BJP Chief Thank Centre For Decision To Conduct CAPF Exam In Regional Languages

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the decision to conduct the constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, tweeted: "I thank HM @AmitShah Ji for agreeing to conduct the CRPF examination in 13 regional languages including Telugu. This will surely help thousands of aspirants from Telugu speaking states." Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha member, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah for the significant decision.

"A welcome move which will open up opportunities for local youth who can now write exams in Telugu and 12 other regional languages. Gratitude to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Shri @AmitShah ji for the landmark decision," Sanjay Kumar said in a tweet.

Rama Rao on April 7 wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding that the test for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) be conducted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other official languages as well, other than English and Hindi.

Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry has approved the conduct of constable (general duty) examination for Central Armed Police Forces in 13 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English.