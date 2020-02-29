Telangana Ministers Eat Chicken On Stage For Coronavirus Awareness Campaign

In order to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus, Telangana ministers on Friday, February 28, collectively ate chicken to put an end to rumors that the virus is spread through poultry products. KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industry, Information Technology and Municipal Administration, joined Minister for Health Etela Rajender, Minister for Excise Srinivas Goud and MP Ranjit Reddy and others to eat chicken on stage in Hyderabad to dispel rumors of coronavirus spreading from chicken.

The event was organised by the National Egg Coordination Committee, Telangana Poultry Breeders Association and Telangana Poultry Federation along with leading poultry breeders to clear the myths, as per reports.

Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others ate chicken on stage in Hyderabad yesterday in a bid to end rumours that #Coronavirus is transmitted through chicken and egg. pic.twitter.com/WnG1ydZOli — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

READ | S Korea Reports 594 More Coronavirus Cases, Total 2,931

According to reports, the poultry business is taking a hit due to rumours over social media linking chicken and egg consumption to deadly coronavirus (officially known as COVID-19). A 'chicken and egg mela' was organised at the People's Plaza on Necklace Road in Telangana. Hundreds relished chicken and egg dishes served free of cost by the organisers.

READ | Kerala Clears 10,000 People For Hajj Amidst Coronavirus Fears

The organisers of the mela said that due to rumours on social media, many people are scared and are avoiding eating chicken and egg. As per reports, chicken consumption has come down by 30% in the state.

Reports further state that poultry farmers are suffering huge losses as chicken prices have declined from Rs 80 a kg (live) to Rs 40 a kg. The breeders pointed out that the production cost itself is Rs 75 a kg.

READ | Canada Issues Travel Health Notices Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak

As Chinese health officials, 47 more people have died of the deadly coronavirus, raising the death toll in the country to 2,835 while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251 as of Saturday, February 29.

Coronavirus has now affected over 82,000 people worldwide and caused more than 2,800 deaths. While about 30,000 of the affected have been cured, fear of infections is still rampant and is only growing.

READ | Death Toll Of Coronavirus In China Climbs To 2,835 With 47 More Fatalities

(With agencies input)