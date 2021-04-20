Telangana Night Curfew: Govt Announces New Curbs From 9 PM To 5 AM Effective Till May 1

As the Covid-19 cases continue to surge in the state of Telangana, the state government on Tuesday announced night curfew across the state from 9 PM to 5 AM with immediate effect till 5 AM on May 1. During the night curfew all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc. shall close at 8 PM except for hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with the supply of essential services.

Services allowed and restricted in the night curfew

However, print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services, delivery of all goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas outlets, power generation, transmission and distribution are exempted from the night curfew. Apart from these, water supply and sanitation, cold storage and warehousing services, private security services, production units or services which require continuous process are also exempted from the night curfew.

Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within the stipulated time for the transportation of the above-mentioned categories of people during the period of night curfew. Movement of all persons shall be prohibited from 9.00 PM onwards except pregnant women and patients for the purpose of receiving medical care, persons coming from/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands on the production of

valid ticket.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required for such movement. Any violation of the aforesaid instructions shall result in prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 of IPC as well as other applicable laws. Meanwhile, on Monday the Telangana High Court had given a 48 hours ultimatum to the state government to take a call on imposing lockdown or Night curfew amid the rise in COVID19 in the state.

Image Credits: PTI

