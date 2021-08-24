Telangana Nurse Grooving To Dance During Duty Faces Backlash From Senior Officials

In Telangana, a video of a nurse dancing elegantly to the folk tune "Bullet Bandi" has gone viral on social media. The event which occurred at the Thangallapalli Primary Health Centre of the Rajanna-Sircilla district has enraged senior officials. Authorities have begun an investigation into the issue, taking the situation seriously.

In the video footage, it is seen that the nurse is grooving to the folk tune. This video was recorded on August 15, with other nurses sitting around her and cheering her on. It is also observed that they were happy and clapping for her. In their defense of the senior authorities' anger, the nurses said that they were in a good mood because it was Independence Day and it was a cultural event that they were celebrating.

Take a look at the dance video:

Meanwhile, a few PHC employees suspected that a video clip that was filmed three days ago at a wedding ceremony in Mancherial has inspired some to upload the video of the nurse dancing inside PHC on the social media platform. While in the Mancherial wedding footage, it is seen that a woman named Sai Sriya dancing at her wedding to the tune "Bullet Bandi." Within few hours, it became viral on social media, with over 3 crore people watching it.

Consequences after the publishing of the dance video

Further, the nurse was allegedly handed a memo by the district authorities for engaging in entertainment while she was on duty. Officials have posted a notification to PHC medical officer and staff nurse, who danced in the video, demanding an explanation on the viral video.

While some nurses have claimed that the DMHO's notice letter to the nurse for just dancing is an excessive step, other nurses said she should have performed the dance outside the workplace instead. A similar event occurred approximately six days earlier, and staff members filmed it, but no one shared it on social media. The fact that she danced within the confines of the hospital is the source of controversy.

Another incident of a dance video

Talking about dancing in premises, another incident on the beginning of June when footage demonstrating healthcare staff at the Nesco Covid-19 centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, performing a dance to the Marathi song Zingaat has gone viral on the internet. On June 2, 2021, a celebration was held to commemorate the center's one year of operation.

In the video, it is seen that the doctors and nurses wearing PPE gear showing off their dancing talents. The video, which was shared by news agency ANI, has already received more than one lakh views and several retweets.

Take a look:

#WATCH Healthcare professionals of Nesco COVID-19 center in Mumbai's Goregaon were seen showing off their dance moves inside the patient's ward during an entertainment program organised on June 2 to mark one year of operations of the center pic.twitter.com/6ET61KIgsu — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2021

(Image Credit: Twitter)