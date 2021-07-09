Telangana: Outsourced Nurses Stage Protests, Demand Extension Of Tenure

In a breaking development, on Friday, July 9, nurses in Telangana staged protests demanding CM K Chandrashekhar Rao-led government to retrieve them to their duties as they have been hired on a temporary basis. Disturbing visuals and gritty images surfaced when the protesting nurses headed to meet the newly-inducted Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief (TPCC), Revanth Reddy.

The clashes broke out when nurses who were protesting tried to take out a rally and police officials obstructed the lot. Purportedly, police even detained about 20 nurses as tensions mounted at Gandhi Bhavan which is the headquarters of the Indian National Congress Party. Telangana cops prevented the outsourcing nurses from proceeding into a rally on the account of allegedly refuting law and order and COVID-19 norms went for a toss during the protest. The protest gained momentum when Telangana Women Congress Leader, Sunitha Rao advocated nurses' plea to take them back to duties and pay their wages.

Why are Telangana nurses protesting?

These nurses have been hired on an outsourced basis and they staged protests demanding their reinstatement. Earlier the nurses staged protests at Telangana Health Campus in Koti, according to reports, they were stopped by cops from entering Telangana CM KCR's residence. Apparently, the protesters sat on the streets and raised slogans against the government. Reportedly, they were physically lifted by police personnel and taken under custody too. The nurses claim that the recruitment advertisement was for nursing under a contract but upon appointment were given the outsourced job.

According to the protesters, they quit well-paying jobs at private hospitals which were paying Rs 50,000-70,000 per month during the first wave of COVID-19 and joined the job at government hospitals for remuneration of Rs 25,000 since they hoped the job with the government would be more organised in future. Meanwhile, senior health department officials claim that the period of their job has ended in March 2021 and it was extended owing to the COVID-19 situation. In what comes as bad news for the outsourced nurses, regular staff nurses have already been recruited. The nurses demand their tenure to be extended for few more years as recent termination order by the government has brought them and their families into crisis.