Telangana Party Chief YS Sharmila Arrested; Taken To Hyderabad

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Telangana Party (YSRTP) Chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y S Sharmila was arrested in Mahbubabad on February 19 in a case of making offensive remarks against MLA Shankarnaik.

The Telangana Party President’ padayatra was canceled and she is being shifted to Hyderabad.

Notably, a complaint was filed by Bharasa Mandal Working President Lunawat Ashok stating that Sharmila insulted Mahabubabad MLA Banotu Shankarnaik with cruel remarks in a public meeting organized by Vaitepa in Mahabubabad on February 18 which stated that he was involved in corruption, illegalities, land grabbing and robbery.

Following the complaint the Police registered a SC and ST atrocity case and arrested Sharmila the next day (Feb 19).

YS Sharmila was detained by Panjagutta Police on November 29, 2022, when she was inside her SUV, which the TRS cadre is said to have vandalised. She was arrested and eventually brought before a magistrate on several accusations, including stealing, criminal intimidation, and public nuisance.

When she attempted to enter Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's official house, she was stopped at Somajiguda. She was then taken to the Hyderabad police station in SR Nagar.