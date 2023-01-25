'Telangana People To Be Liberated Soon From KCR Rule,' Says BJP's Bandi Sanjay

In a verbal attack on state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the BJP Telangana unit President Bandi Sanjay said that the people of the state will soon be liberated from the autocratic rule of KCR.

“People of Telangana will be liberated very soon from the autocratic rule of KCR,” he said while addressing the BJP Telangana two-day-long State Executive meeting.

Bandi Sanjay's comments were made in light of KCR, the leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, choosing to skip the all-party gathering led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year under the rubric of India G-20 presidency.

“Telangana CM KCR has ample time to pay tributes to the titular Nizam (who passed away last week) and offered condolences to his family members, whose ancestors have tortured Telangana people and sucked their blood,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay praises PM

Additionally, the BJP leader praised PM Modi, declaring that India is on its road to becoming a "Vishwa Guru" (world leader).

“Swami Vivekanand, whose birth name was also Narendra, had predicted that India would become Vishwa Guru in the 21st century, and it is coming true under Narendra Modi’s leadership,” he said.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, India gained the presidency for the G-20 group, which is a big opportunity,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party conference earlier in December last year to highlight the significance of India's G20 chairmanship and to inform the leaders of the government's strategy.

The meeting took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and attendees included Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Telangana CM KCR chose not to attend the meeting.