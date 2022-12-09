Telangana Police Detains Sharmila As She Begins Her Fast-to-death; Repeats 'KCR Fears Me'

After Telangana police denied permission for padayatra to YSR Telangana Party, its chief YS Sharmila held a demonstration in Hyderabad on Friday and announced a fast-to-death if the padayatra is not allowed. Staging a protest against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Sharmila said that KCR fears her and therefore is doing everything possible to stop her from her yatra. Following her demonstration, the YSR Telangana Party chief was detained by the police.

Speaking to the media amid a demonstration near Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Hyderabad, YS Sharmila said, "We all know that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is doing his best to stop my padayatra. The world has seen this in an episode where my bus was burnt, the world has seen how my people were beaten up and threatened. In spite of all the violence, they accused me of creating the violence and arrested me."

"I was the victim. The TRS gundas created havoc and I was arrested. The next day, you all know that the towing happened. The same day, the court granted us permission to hold the padayatra and since then we have been asking the police to allow us to do the padayatra. It's been 10 days that the police is not responding to our request and now they are saying that they will not allow us to continue with our padayatra," she added.

"My question is -- why does KCR fear Sharmila if Sharmila is not a threat to KCR. Definitely, he is doing his best to stop me and my padayatra as it is harming him and his party. So, I am here today on a hunger strike fasting to death demanding that democracy will be protected in Telangana and that I will be allowed to do my padayatra," she stated.

TRS calls it 'publicity stunt'

Speaking to Republic, TRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy said, "Nobody is scared in Telangana, actually nobody cares about it. TRS has no business in this. For conducting a padayatra in the state, she has to take permission from the state police. In fact, the court also granted bail to her on certain conditions. But she is not following it and is speaking against the Chief Minister."

"She is calling TRS workers gundas. This is not the right way in politics to criticise. She is making derogatory statements and using harsh language against the ruling government just to gain publicity. TRS has nothing to do with her padayatra. It is a publicity stunt," he added.

YS Sharmila arrested

Earlier on November 29, high-voltage drama unfolded in Hyderabad and YSR Telangana leader YS Sharmila was arrested after she along with her convoy were present outside the residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to protest against him. The police seemingly dragged away her car with the help of a crane, even while she was sitting inside it in protest against the Telangana Chief Minister KCR. The development came a day after she was arrested during her 'Praja Prasthanam' Padayatra (foot march) in the state.

She was, however, granted conditional bail by a local court hours after she was arrested. Following this, she on December 2 submitted a memorandum to Telangana's Director General of Police (DGP) requesting him to direct police authorities to provide adequate security for her padayatra, which she resumed on December 1.