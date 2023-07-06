Telangana Police Nabs Six RTA Agents For Selling Fake Documents

The sleuths of Special Operations Team (SOT) in a joint operation with the Telangana police apprehended 6 fake Regional Transport Authority (RTA) agents in Adibatla village of Ranga Reddy district of the state. These accused were indulged in preparing fake insurance certificates, Aadhar cards for obtaining vehicle fitness certificates and transfer of the ownerships. The officials seized several fake vehicle insurance certificates, Aadhar cards and other incriminating materials from the possession of the accused, apart from 6 mobile phones, laptop, computer set, pen drives and cash amount of Rs 18,110.

A senior police official has identified the accused as Sangireddy Raghavender Reddy (44), Kongala Anand (39), Adushetti Venu (26), Puttabathini Sridhar (36), Anupati Srishailam (36), and Chapala Yadagiri (39). These accused during the interrogation revealed that in order to ensure a lavish lifestyle and to meet their insufficient earnings, they hatched a plan to prepare fake insurance certificates of different vehicles to the needy people.

Accused working as private RTA agents hatched conspiracy to earn hefty amount

The police official said that the accused persons were working as private RTA agents and in order to make hefty money they formed a gang to defraud innocent people in the name of providing them various vehicle related documents.

Going by their plan the accused started preparing fake insurance certificates, Aadhar cards, vehicle fitness certificates, Bank NOC (No-Objection Certificate) to get vehicle fitness certificates, transfer of ownerships, and vehicle’s duplicate RC (Registration Certificate) in return of hefty amount in the form of commission from the vehicle owners.

According to the police, the accused used to scan the expired vehicle insurance certificates and after editing the dates, used to submit the same edited certificate to the RTA for transfer of ownership or for the fitness of the vehicles. Further, based on the type of the vehicle, they used to charge from Rs 2000 to Rs 10,000 per certificate.

It is being informed that the accused used to assure the vehicle owners to complete the process in getting their vehicle’s fitness certificates or transfer of ownerships or to provide them duplicate RC documents of their vehicle, even if the owners don’t have valid insurance or local address proofs.

The senior police official said that based on specific information, a special operations team along with the team of Adibatla police apprehended the accused after conducting a raid at a xerox shop situated in the Manneguda area of Adibatla village.

Further investigation into the matter is being conducted.