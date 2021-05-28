Telangana Police Sends 150 Lockdown Violators To Non-COVID Isolation Centres

The Telangana Police force has stepped up its lockdown imposition action. The lockdown violators in Telangana's Peddapalli district were arrested and sent to non-COVID isolation centres by the police. The police force of Ramagundam informed that around 150 people were caught defying the state-imposed lockdown norms on Thursday. These people were then sent to isolation centers.

Some videos surfacing on the internet showed people trying to escape from getting caught. The videos displayed that people were kicking, screaming, and resisting the police from taking them into the waiting cars. The police force later conducted a counseling session to give them insight into the importance of lockdown and then released them. The Ramagundam Police informed that several violators were seen on the roads during the lockdown timings.

Telangana's COVID situation

Lockdown in the state of Telangana has been extended till May 30 by Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao. The state government has allowed activities to take place only between 6 AM to 10 AM. This has been done considering the effect of second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The state's tally counts 5.68 lakhs of total cases with 3,614 cases added in the last 24 hours. The state has currently 38,267 active cases. Telangana has to date lost 3,207 lives with 18 more in the last 24 hours. 5,26,043 people have recovered in the state with 3,961 more discharged in the last 24 hours.

Telangana Lockdown Reliefs

Telangana is undergoing the state-imposed lockdown till May 30. The state government has, however, allowed relief to particular sectors. Works related to agricultural production, transportation of crops, work revolving around agricultural machinery, fertilizers, and crop seeds manufacturing companies and shops, pharmaceutical companies and distributors, and medical equipment manufacturers.