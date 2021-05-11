Telangana Police Stop Entry Of COVID-19 Patients In Ambulances From Andhra Pradesh

Telangana police are not allowing COVID-19 patients at the border to enter the state from Andhara Pradesh without a confirmed bed in a hospital. Reportedly, there is a long queue of ambulances at the Andhara Pradesh-Telangana border as the police have put up checkpost at various locations of the border that is only allowing patients with confirmed beds in Telangana hospitals. The police monitoring is going on since Monday.

The reason for such action from the state government is the shortage of beds and oxygen. Earlier, the Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao had mentioned that due to patients travelling from neighbouring states including Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Andhara Pradesh, the pressure on the Telanaga healthcare system has increased a lot. He also said that as patients from different states are booking beds in Hyderabad, local people are witnessing a shortage. The sudden restriction has caused major problems for critically ill patients.

Telangana COVID-19 cases

Telangana has reported 4,826 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, as per the health ministry. With this, the positive caseload has climbed to 5,02,187. In the last 24 hrs, 32 fatalities were reported that took the toll of 2,771. Currently, there are 62,797 active COVID-19 cases in the state. A total of 7,754 individuals recovered from the virus on Monday bringing the cumulative recovery figure to 4,36,619. The state's recovery rate stands at 86.94 per cent. Districts reporting higher cases include GHMC with 723 cases followed by Rangareddy with 302, Nalgonda with 295, Warangal Urban with 242, Khammam with 205, and Jagtiyal with 129 positive cases.

Andhara Pradesh COVID-19 cases

The state reported 14,986 new cases of infection with 84 people succumbed to COVID-19. With this, the total caseload is now 13,02,589 with a toll of 8,791. With 16,167 Covid-19 patients that recovered in last 24 hours, the total recovery has reached to 11,04,431. There are 1,89,367 active cases in the state.

The country has been facing a shortage of certain COVID-19 essentials and the government has ramped up the production to meet the demand. Several states are facing unfortunate fatalities due to a lack of equipment. There is high tension across the country due to the current wave of COVID-19.