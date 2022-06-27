Telangana Posts 477 New COVID-19 Cases

Telangana on Monday recorded 477 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of those infected by the virus to 7,99,532.

Hyderabad district registered the highest number of infections at 258, while its neighbouring Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri reported 107 and 56 respectively.

A health department bulletin said 279 people recuperated from the disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,91,461.

The recovery rate slipped to 98.99 per cent. No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111. The bulletin said 25,989 samples were tested on Monday. The number of active cases was 3,960.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)