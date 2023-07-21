Telangana Prepares For Rising Godavari River Amid Incessant Rain, First Warning Issued

With incessant rain across Telangana, the water level in Godavari river has been rising rapidly in the Bhadrachalam district, reaching a mark of 43.70 feet with a discharge of 9,64,072 Cusecs at 10 AM on Friday, July 21. In response to the alarming situation, the authorities have announced the first warning in the surrounding areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecasted further rains, indicating a potential increase in the water level of Godavari river.

Emergency measures and preparations ordered by Telangana Chief Minister

In light of the critical situation, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to implement emergency measures in the heavily affected rain-hit areas. The government machinery, including the Police Department, has been asked to be on high alert, with all concerned wings ready to take immediate action. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to carry out relief measures on a war footing, ensuring the safe evacuation of people residing in areas at risk of flooding, particularly in Bhadrachalam.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has directed the authorities to make helicopters available to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for swift rescue and relief operations. As per these instructions, all necessary arrangements, including setting up control rooms and ensuring helicopter availability, have been made to handle the emergency situation effectively in Bhadrachalam.

IMD alerts and police readiness across Telangana districts

The IMD has issued an orange alert for isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally districts and a yellow alert for certain locations in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sirsilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana. This indicates the likelihood of heavy rains and potential flood risks in these areas.

Taking note of the IMD alerts, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar assured, saying, "The police teams at Mulugu, Kothagudem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Bhupalpalli are all ready to face any situation in the wake of heavy rains in Godavari and Pranahita catchment areas."