Telangana Priest Blesses Indo-Ukrainian Couple At Chilkur Wedding; Prays For End To War

Amid a major crisis situation, a Telangana priest blessed a Ukrainian bride and Hyderabad Groom and prayed for Ukraine Russian war to end. In a wedding ceremony in Chilkur, the priest along with traditional blessings including long-lasting togetherness, prosperity, health and progeny, prayed for the war to end. Chilkur Priest along with select devotees of Lord Balaji has added prayers at the 16th century Venkateshwara shrine seeking an end to the Russian aggression over Ukraine and restoration of peace.

In a beautiful gesture, the Chilkur Balaji Temple devotees along with crores of people worldwide are praying for the war to end soon and the human suffering to disappear.

Ukraine bride, Indian groom get married with hope for war to end soon

The bride was from Ukrain and the Bridegroom was the son of Mallikarjuna Rao who is Rangarajan Swamy's Aluminous of Osmania University Biomedical Engineering Department. Mallikarjuna Rao and Padmaja, the parents of the Groom were very happy when the priest walked in to bless the couple.

The newlywed couple Prateek and Lyubov had tied the wedding knot in Ukrain and had come to India to host the reception when the war began the next day they landed in Hyderabad.

Prayers from around the world for war to end

Russian devotees of Lord Jagannath have offered prayers at the 12th-century shrine here seeking an end to the war with Ukraine and restoration of peace.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, on Sunday, February 27, prayed for dialogue and cooperation "to restore peace" in the war-torn country. Noting the trail of devastation and fear that has gripped Ukraine, Dalai Lama also called for a non-violent approach to resolve the ongoing conflict. He also stressed that the intense brutality of war also "inevitably impacts the rest of the world."

Simultaneously, the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople on Sunday urged dialogue and peace to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, warned the possibility of a new war in Europe should be opposed. "We are called to fervent prayer with all our hearts for the preservation of peace in Ukraine," he said during Mass in St George's church in Istanbul.