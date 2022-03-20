Telangana: Protest In Nizamabad Over Installation Of Shivaji’s Statue; Sec 144 Imposed

Tension prevailed in Bodhan Town of Telangana's Nizamabad district over the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Section 144 has been imposed in the area. According to PTI, two groups protested and pelted each other with stones.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju stated, "there is a process that has to be followed and permission from the Collector has to be taken."

Nagaraju added, "the Shivaji statue was brought in the night due to which a commotion was created. Various groups came out on roads saying that their sentiments have been hurt and started pelting stones."

"In retaliation, we had to take refuge of lathi-charge and section 144 has been imposed," he added. Tear gas was used to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. A police constable was injured in the stone hurling.

According to police, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue was placed by one group, which was opposed by another. This led to protests and stone-hurling. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed.

Police pickets were set up and preventive arrests were being made, another police official told PTI. He said that no permission was taken for installing the statue.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind said that the Bodhan Municipal Council had passed the resolution for the idol and alleged that TRS and AIMIM hooligans are creating ruckus and tension in the town. He also accused the ruling TRS councillor of threatening to disrupt the law and order of the Bodhan town/

"The Bodhan Municipal Council had accepted to the proposed Shivaji Maharaj’s idol and passed the resolution. Yet, the TRS-MIM hooligans are creating ruckus & tensions in the town," Arvind tweeted.

How dare TRS MLA & followers demand for idol of Tippu sultan, the mass murderer of Hindus, beside our National hero #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol ?!



Nizamabad CP Nagaraj ji has to quit intimidating @BJP4India karyakartas into stopping the idol’s unveiling & disperse the TRS-MIM goons! pic.twitter.com/ctJm6S2ohV — Arvind Dharmapuri (@Arvindharmapuri) March 20, 2022

He added, “now, the ruling TRS councillor openly threatened to disrupt law & order of the Bodhan town if #ShivajiMaharaj’s idol is installed!"

Image: Twitter@ArvindDharmapuri