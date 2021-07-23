Telangana Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Predicts Heavy Rainfall In Several Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in twelve districts of Telangana. The IMD said in a statement, “A red alert in three districts including Kumuram Bheem, Jagtial, and Warangal, and an orange alert in nine districts of the state."

Yesterday, more than 100 people were rescued and evacuated in the Nirmal district by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams as they were stuck in the floods caused by heavy rainfall. Citing official sources, Narsapur (G) and two other locations in Nirmal district received extremely heavy rainfall (above 227. 5 mm), while heavy rainfall occurred in many other places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Adilabad districts from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning. Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials (GHMC) along with the police rescued the residents of the low-lying areas like Musi watershed Basti, Chaderghat, Shankar Nagar, Rasoolpura, Musarambagh, and Moosi stretch, said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on Friday.

Response by the State Government to tackle the rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao gave instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to send NDRF teams to Nirmal Town as the region was under threat of being submerged due to heavy rainfalls. In an official release by the government of Telangana, it is mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed the officials and public representatives to take precautionary measures on a war-footing as the water level was rising in Godavari river catchment areas due to heavy showers in the upper reaches of Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP). He has also asked people living in areas with high alerts to not leave their homes and be cautious as water bodies across the state are overflowing.

The CM has also asked his ministers and MLAs to remain in their respective districts as the floodwater is coming in from upper riparian states following heavy rains. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar even held a teleconference with the high-ranking officials of 16 rain-affected districts and discussed the best methods to approach the situation. The decision to undertake immediate relief and rescue measures was taken to prevent any loss of life and minimalize damage to property.

(With ANI inputs)