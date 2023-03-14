Telangana Raj Bhavan Orders Inquiry In TSPSC Paper Leak, Seeks Report In 48 Hours

On the instructions of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Raj Bhavan wrote to TSPSC (TS Public Service Commission) Secretary and ordered a thorough inquiry and called for a detailed report into the issue of the TSPSC paper leak.

The letter also asked for corrective measures proposed to be taken to avoid the recurrence of such incidents apart from initiating stringent action against the culprits. The Governor’s office has also called for a detailed report within 48 hours.

TSPSC paper leak case transferred to SIT

Meanwhile, the case was transferred to SIT (Special Investigation Team), said the City Police Commissioner on Tuesday.

As per the statement by the Hyderabad police, “The further investigation of the Assistant Engineer recruitment test leakage case reported on 13-3-2023 vide Cr.No. 64/2023 U Sec.409,420, 120(B) IPC, 66B, 66C,70 of IT Act, Sec.4 of Telangana Public Examination (Prevention of Malpractices and unfair means) Act 1997 of Begumbazar Police Station, Hyderabad City, is hereby transferred to SIT CCS, Hyderabad City for further investigation under the direct supervision of Addl.CP Crimes and SIT Hyderabad City with immediate effect. SHO Begumbazar PS and Addl. CP Crimes and SIT will take necessary action accordingly and report compliance.”

The TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy said a decision (whether to cancel the exam) on the AE (Assistant Engineer) examination would be taken on Wednesday after considering relevant issues, including legal.

Hyderabad police arrest nine invoved in the matter

The Hyderabad police on Monday arrested nine people for their alleged involvement in the TSPSC paper leak for the recruitment into various state government departments. Among the arrested people, two were the TSPSC staffers and a police constable.

While interacting with the media, Kiran Khare, deputy commissioner of police (Southwest Hyderabad), said that the complaint was registered by the assistant secretary (administration), TSPSC, on March 11 at the Begum Bazar station and the arrested were accused of stealing and leaking the TSPSC's question papers for financial benefits.

Opposition slams BRS government over the paper leak

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the BRS government and demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge into the issue.

State Congress president and Lok Sabha member A Revanth Reddy also called for an inquiry by a sitting judge into the recruitment conducted by the state government

BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) also protested over the question paper leak and demanded the suspension of TSPSC chairman. Other students’ organisations also held protests in front of the TSPSC office and at Osmania University and many other places.

(With inputs from agencies)