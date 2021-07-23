Telangana Ramappa Temple To Get UNESCO World Heritage Site Status Soon Says Tourism Min

Telangana Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Thursday, July 22, said that the historic Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district will soon get UNESCO World Heritage Site status. Stating that the Telangana state government is making all possible efforts to get the temple the status of UNESCO World Heritage Site, Srinivas Goud said that that the state is known for its rich traditions of historic structures, forts, monuments and waterfalls.

Goud said that the previous governments of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh have made no efforts to bring several heritage centres in Telangana to be recognised as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, despite the fact that the state has several historic and heritage places.

The Tourism Minister said, "As part of our untiring efforts to get Ramappa Temple, the World Heritage Site status, the state government took several swift decisions to convince the members of the World Heritage Committee to vote for the proposal on July 25."

The objectives of the committee are to develop the site considering the regional tourism and environmental planning of Mulugu district and to undertake conservation and protection of the Outstanding Universal Value in an integrated manner apart from communicating site values to visitors.

This proposal has already been sent to the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO to get the Ramappa Temple to the World Heritage Site status.

What is a UNESCO World Heritage Site?

A UNESCO World Heritage Site is a landmark area with legal protection by an international convention by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). Such sites are designated by UNESCO for having cultural, historical, scientific or another form of significance. The sites are judged to contain "cultural and natural heritage around the world considered to be of outstanding value to humanity".

In order to be selected, a World Heritage Site must be somehow a unique landmark that is geographically and historically identifiable and has special cultural or physical significance. For example, World Heritage Sites might be ancient ruins or historical structures, buildings, cities, deserts, forests, islands, lakes, monuments, mountains, or wilderness areas.

