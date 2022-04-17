Telangana realtor, his mother commit suicide; allege harassment by politician, others

A real estate businessman and his mother allegedly died by suicide by immolating themselves at a lodge in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy in Telangana on Saturday.

Santosh, a real estate businessman from nearby Ramayampet in Medak district, blamed seven persons, including a local political leader, for their extreme step, police said.

The lodge staff noticed smoke emanating from the room in which the duo stayed and informed the police and fire personnel on Saturday morning, they said.

Santosh and his mother Padma appeared to have taken the extreme step by using an inflammable substance and the bodies were badly burnt, police said.

The realtor alleged in a social media post that certain people, including a local politician, businessmen and a policeman, harassed him. Those named by him allegedly harmed his business and made life difficult for him, police said.

A case has been registered following a complaint by the family members of the deceased, they said.

The businessman had made a video and a suicide note blaming seven persons, police said.

Meanwhile, a group of people, expressing solidarity with the deceased, held a protest at the residence of Ramayampet municipal chairman Jitender Goud who has been named by the deceased realtor, police said.

The protesters sought action in the incident, they said.

They dispersed after police assured them that action would be taken as per law.