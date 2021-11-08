Telangana Records 161 New COVID-19 Cases

A total of 161 new COVID-19 cases and one related fatality were recorded in Telangana on Monday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 6,72,650 and the death toll to 3,967 respectively.

The number of active cases stood at 3,750, a state government bulletin said.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reported the highest number of 50 new cases followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (12) and nine cases each in Rangareddy and Warangal Urban districts.

A total of 37,844 samples were tested on Monday. Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 2,78,35,158.

A total of 174 COVID-19 recoveries were reported today, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,64,933.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Monday issued orders for constitution of District-level COVID-19 Death Ascertaining Committee (CDAC) for issuing official document for COVID-19 deaths.

According to the government order, the government notifies the District-level COVID-19 Death Ascertaining Committee with the District Collector as Chairman, District Medical Health Officer as Member-Convener and Superintendent of Headquarter Hospital as Member, for issuing of 'Official Document for COVID-19 Death' as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Indian Council of Medical Research.

This Committee shall also act as Grievance Redressal Committee regarding certification of death, it said.

